Hammond, Lawal combine for 24 made FTs to help Virginia Tech sink Syracuse 76-74

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Hammond scored 24 points and reserve Tobi Lawal recorded a double-double and Virginia Tech beat Syracuse 76-74 on Wednesday night.

Hammond made 12 of 13 foul shots, and Lawal scored 16 points, shot 10 of 14 from the stripe — including 4 of 4 in the final 32 seconds — and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The duo combined to make 22 of Virginia Tech’s 26 foul shots.

Neoklis Avdalis and Amani Hansberry each scored 10 points for the Hokies (15-5, 4-3 ACC), who have won three of four.

J.J. Starling scored 12 points, Nate Kingz and reserve Sadiq White Jr. each scored 11 and Donnie Freeman and William Kyle III 10 apiece for Syracuse.

The Orange led 37-30 at halftime before Virginia Tech erased the deficit outscoring Syracuse 16-8 in the first nine minutes of the second half to claim a 46-45 lead when Hammond made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Lawal made 1 of 2 foul shots, Hammond made a short floater and a three-point play and the Hokies led 59-53 with 5:50 left and never trailed again.

The Orange have dropped consecutive games following a three-game win streak.

Up Next

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play Saturday at 23rd-ranked Louisville.

Syracuse: The Orange host Miami on Saturday.

