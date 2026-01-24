Parnell’s 29 lead Fairleigh Dickinson over Central Connecticut State 76-66

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Eric Parnell scored 29 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Central Connecticut State 76-66 on Friday.

Parnell shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 7 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Knights (7-13, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Joey Niesman shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Cyril Martynov had 10 points and finished 5 of 11 from the floor.

The Blue Devils (10-8, 4-3) were led in scoring by Darin Smith Jr. and Jay Rodgers with 19 points apiece. Max Frazier had 11 points and eight rebounds.

