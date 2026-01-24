Skip to main content
Parnell's 29 lead Fairleigh Dickinson over Central Connecticut State 76-66

By AP News

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Eric Parnell scored 29 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Central Connecticut State 76-66 on Friday.

Parnell shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 7 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Knights (7-13, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Joey Niesman shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Cyril Martynov had 10 points and finished 5 of 11 from the floor.

The Blue Devils (10-8, 4-3) were led in scoring by Darin Smith Jr. and Jay Rodgers with 19 points apiece. Max Frazier had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

