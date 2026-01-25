Whaley, Williamson lead Kent State to 76-75 2OT win over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Rob Whaley Jr. scored 27 points and Kent State defeated Eastern Michigan 76-75 in double overtime on Saturday.

Whaley shot 9 of 16 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Golden Flashes (15-5, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Jahari Williamson went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Delrecco Gillespie shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Eagles (9-11, 3-5) were led by Mohammad Habhab, who recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Addison Patterson added 17 points, six rebounds and eight steals for Eastern Michigan. Mak Manciel also recorded 11 points.

Quinn Woidke scored nine points in the first half for Kent State, who led 31-23 at halftime. Whaley led Kent State with 15 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 58-58. Kent State led 67-62 with 1 1/2 minutes left in the first overtime and 69-67 before Habhab made two free throws to force the second OT.

Kent State trailed by four early in the second overtime. Williamson’s 3-pointer made it a one-point game and Quinn Woidke’s layup gave the Golden Flashes the lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press