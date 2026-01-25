Simpsom’s 23 help Alabama State knock off Prairie View A&M 95-80

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Micah Simpsom’s 23 points helped Alabama State defeat Prairie View A&M 95-80 on Saturday.

Simpsom shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Hornets (6-13, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Asjon Anderson added 19 points while shooting 6 for 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, along withhad six assists. Jerquarius Stanback shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (8-12, 3-4) were led in scoring by Dontae Horne, who finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Joey Madimba had 12 points and two blocks, and Cory Wells also had nine points.

By The Associated Press