Thompson scores 26, SFA beats Lamar 88-81

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson had 26 points in SFA’s 88-81 victory against Lamar on Saturday.

Thompson also had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Lumberjacks (17-3, 10-1 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick scored 23 points while shooting 6 for 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Narit Chotikavanic shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Rob Lee Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (10-10, 5-6). Braden East added 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Lamar. Andrew Holifield also had 15 points, four assists and two blocks.

___

By The Associated Press