Thompson scores 26, SFA beats Lamar 88-81

By AP News

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson had 26 points in SFA’s 88-81 victory against Lamar on Saturday.

Thompson also had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Lumberjacks (17-3, 10-1 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick scored 23 points while shooting 6 for 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Narit Chotikavanic shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Rob Lee Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (10-10, 5-6). Braden East added 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Lamar. Andrew Holifield also had 15 points, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

