Blyden, Wilson lead Toledo past Bowling Green 73-72

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 16 points to lead Toledo and Sonny Wilson knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left as the Rockets knocked off Bowling Green 73-72 on Saturday.

Blyden added five assists for the Rockets (11-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Austin Parks totaled 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Sean Craig pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Javontae Campbell had 29 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals for the Falcons (13-7, 4-4). Sam Towns added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Toledo went into halftime leading Bowling Green 39-38. Parks scored 12 points in the half. Craig led Toledo with nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press