Shrewsberry scores 22 as Notre Dame pulls off 68-64 comeback win over Boston College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsberry scored 22 points and Notre Dame beat Boston College 68-64 in a double-digit second half comeback on Saturday.

Shrewsberry was 8-of-17 shooting for the Irish (11-9, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jalen Haralson added 17 points on 8 of 13 from the floor. Carson Towt had 13 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass.

Fred Payne led the Eagles (9-11, 2-5) with 18 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Donald Hand Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds. Luka Toews had 14 points.

The Eagles took a 35-24 lead into the half after opening the game on an 8-0 run. The Irish flipped the script in the second half with a 10-run to start the half, and an 18-6 run over eight minutes to take the lead for good. It turned a 13-point deficit into a seven-point advantage with 2:57 remaining.

Shrewsberry had 12 points in the second half, and Haralson had 11.

The Eagles cut the deficit to two points with a 3-pointer from Toews with 10 seconds remaining. After Shrewsberry was fouled and made the resulting free throws for the Irish, Payne drove to make a layup, returning the deficit to two points with two seconds on the clock.

The Eagles were assessed a technical foul immediately after the score for calling a timeout when they had none remaining. It gave the Irish a pair of free throws and possession, sealing the result.

Up next

The Irish host No. 14 Virginia on Tuesday.

The Eagles will also host No. 14 Virginia in their next game, next Saturday.

