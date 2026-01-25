Brewer scores 20, Western Michigan defeats Central Michigan 77-65

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Brewer had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Western Michigan’s 77-65 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday night.

EJ Ryans scored 15 points and Justice Williams added14 points for the Broncos (8-12, 2-6 Mid-American Conference).

The Chippewas (5-15, 1-7) were led by Nathan Claerbaut, who recorded 17 points and two blocks. Central Michigan also got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Keenan Garner. Phat Phat Brooks also had 12 points.

Brewer scored eight points in the first half to help Western Michigan take a 35-31 lead into break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press