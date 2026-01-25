Skip to main content
Williams puts up 17, Montana downs Idaho State 69-60

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams’ 17 points helped Montana defeat Idaho State 69-60 on Saturday.

Williams also had six rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies (12-9, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Kenyon Aguino scored 13 points, going 6 of 11 from the field. Grant Kepley went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bengals (10-11, 3-5) were led in scoring by Connor Hollenbeck, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Lachlan Brewer added 12 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. Blake Daberkow had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

