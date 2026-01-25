South Florida takes down Florida Atlantic 89-75

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wes Enis’ 19 points helped South Florida defeat Florida Atlantic 89-75 on Sunday.

Enis shot 5 for 13 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (13-7, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). CJ Brown scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Izaiyah Nelson had 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the foul line.

The Owls (14-7, 6-2) were led by Devin Vanterpool, who recorded 22 points and two blocks. Kanaan Carlyle added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Florida Atlantic. Josiah Parker also recorded 13 points and two steals. The loss snapped the Owls’ five-game winning streak.

South Florida went into the break trailing 36-33. Enis’ 16-point second half helped South Florida close out the 14-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

