Moe Odum has 33 points and 8 assists, Arizona State beats Cincinnati 82-68

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Moe Odum had 33 points, eight assists and three steals on Saturday night to help Arizona State beat Cincinnati 82-68 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Odum made 10 of 17 from the field, 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Anthony Johnson added 11 points and Santiago Trouet 10 for Arizona State (11-9, 2-5 Big 12). Massamba Diop had 10 rebounds to go with six points and four blocks.

Baba Miller had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Cincinnati (10-10, 2-5) and Moustapha Thiam scored 15. Day Day Thomas and Jizzle James — who went into the game averaging 12.0 (second on the team) and 10.3 points (fourth), respectively — combined to make 3 of 13 from the field, 0 of 5 from behind the arc, and score six points. Thomas, who was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting, had six assists.

Cincinnati scored eight of the first 11 second-half points to take a one-point lead with 16:49 left in the game, but Trouet answered with a 3-pointer, then added a dunk and two free throws in a 19-7 run that gave the Sun Devils the lead for good. Noah Meeusen hit a 3-pointer that made it 64-52 — their biggest lead of the game — with nine minutes remaining.

Sencire Harris made layups 21 seconds apart to cap a 9-0 spurt that made it a three-point game with 6:50 to go, but Odum responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and then added two free throws with 3:47 left that made it 74-63.

Up next

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host Baylor on Wednesday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils play Tuesday at UCF.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball