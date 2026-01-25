Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
41.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Moe Odum has 33 points and 8 assists, Arizona State beats Cincinnati 82-68

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Moe Odum had 33 points, eight assists and three steals on Saturday night to help Arizona State beat Cincinnati 82-68 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Odum made 10 of 17 from the field, 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Anthony Johnson added 11 points and Santiago Trouet 10 for Arizona State (11-9, 2-5 Big 12). Massamba Diop had 10 rebounds to go with six points and four blocks.

Baba Miller had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Cincinnati (10-10, 2-5) and Moustapha Thiam scored 15. Day Day Thomas and Jizzle James — who went into the game averaging 12.0 (second on the team) and 10.3 points (fourth), respectively — combined to make 3 of 13 from the field, 0 of 5 from behind the arc, and score six points. Thomas, who was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting, had six assists.

Cincinnati scored eight of the first 11 second-half points to take a one-point lead with 16:49 left in the game, but Trouet answered with a 3-pointer, then added a dunk and two free throws in a 19-7 run that gave the Sun Devils the lead for good. Noah Meeusen hit a 3-pointer that made it 64-52 — their biggest lead of the game — with nine minutes remaining.

Sencire Harris made layups 21 seconds apart to cap a 9-0 spurt that made it a three-point game with 6:50 to go, but Odum responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and then added two free throws with 3:47 left that made it 74-63.

Up next

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host Baylor on Wednesday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils play Tuesday at UCF.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.