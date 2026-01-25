Skip to main content
UC Irvine earns 61-59 victory against UC San Diego

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 12 points, which included the go-ahead floater with 28 seconds to play, helped UC Irvine defeat UC San Diego 61-59 on Saturday night.

Dixon went 6 of 17 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West Conference). Andre Henry scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Kyle Evans had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Leo Beath led the way for the Tritons (15-6, 5-4) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Hudson Mayes added 12 points for UCSD. Tom Beattie finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

