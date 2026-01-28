Wrightsell hits seven 3s to lead No. 23 Alabama past Missouri, 90-64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, and Labaron Philon Jr. had 18 as No. 23 Alabama routed Missouri 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Aiden Sherrell added 16 points and Charles Bediako had 14 for the Crimson Tide. Wrightsell went 7 for 10 from 3-point distance and took only one shot inside the arc.

Alabama (14-6, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) debuted a new starting lineup with the 7-foot Bediako, allowed to play again after a judge delayed a hearing in his eligibility case against the NCAA. Bediako also grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes on the court.

After its lowest-scoring output of the season last Saturday against Tennessee, Alabama responded with an efficient offensive showing. The Crimson Tide knocked down 15 shots from 3-point range, shot 88% at the free-throw line, well above its season average of 74%, and recorded 19 assists after a season-low nine last Saturday.

The Crimson Tide closed the final 6:53 of the first half on a 17-6 run that extended a 26-23 lead to a 42-29 halftime advantage. A 16-2 second-half run, sparked by 12 points from Wrightsell, gave Alabama a 70-46 lead with 8:10 to play.

Missouri (14-7, 4-4) was led by T.O. Barrett’s 13 points and 11 from Mark Mitchell. It was the fourth loss in six games for the Tigers, and this was their worst offensive performance in SEC play. Missouri’s 64-point output was its lowest in a conference games this season.

The Tigers shot 39% from the field, including 19% on 3s, and 35% at the foul line (8 for 23). Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, went 1 of 8 on free throws.

Up next

Missouri hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

Alabama visits No. 19 Florida on Saturday.

By KENNINGTON SMITH III

Associated Press