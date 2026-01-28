Skip to main content
Houston Christian secures 81-75 victory against Incarnate Word

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Demari Williams’ 24 points helped Houston Christian defeat Incarnate Word 81-75 on Tuesday.

Williams added six rebounds for the Huskies (8-13, 4-8 Southland Conference). Trent Johnson scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Demarco Bethea finished 6 of 14 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Jordan Pyke led the way for the Cardinals (9-12, 4-8) with 27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Tahj Staveskie added 16 points and four assists for Incarnate Word. Harrison Reede had 10 points and two steals.

Williams scored eight points in the first half and Houston Christian went into halftime trailing 41-31. Williams scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

