Buljan scores 18 in New Mexico’s 89-61 win against UNLV

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomislav Buljan scored 18 points as New Mexico beat UNLV 89-61 on Tuesday.

Buljan also added 11 rebounds for the Lobos (17-4, 8-2 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hall scored 16 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Uriah Tenette shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Issac Williamson led the Rebels (10-10, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Naas Cunningham added nine points for UNLV. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had eight points and three steals.

Buljan led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 41-22 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

