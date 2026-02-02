Cearah Parchment, Berry Wallace help Illinois women knock off No. 25 Washington 75-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Cearah Parchment finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Berry Wallace scored 22, and Illinois upset No. 25 Washington 75-66 on Sunday, ending the Huskies’ five-game winning streak.

Parchment made 8 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and all four of her free throws for the Fighting Illini (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten Conference), who were coming off losses to then-No. 24 Nebraska and No. 2 UCLA. The 6-foot-3 freshman forward has three double-doubles in her last four games and six this season. Wallace sank 8 of 16 shots and made 6 of 8 at the foul line, adding seven rebounds.

Maddie Webber had 13 points off the bench for Illinois and Destiny Jackson totaled 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Sayvia Sellers and Avery Howell both scored 17 to lead the Huskies (17-5, 7-4), who beat No. 16 Maryland on the road last time out before falling to 12-2 at home. Freshman reserve Brynn McGaughy had 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Washington shot 57% in a first quarter that saw six lead changes. Elle Ladine’s basket with 1:18 remaining gave the Huskies a 16-15 lead and capped the scoring in the period.

Parchment sank a 3-pointer in the middle of a 7-0 run and Illinois moved in front 24-19 in the first three minutes of the second quarter and never trailed again. Parchment had 13 first-half points, Wallace scored 11 and Illinois shot 48.5% to take a 37-29 lead into halftime.

Webber scored in the paint to give Illinois its largest lead at 49-35 late in the third quarter before the Huskies pulled within 51-40 heading to the fourth. Washington got no closer than six in the final 10 minutes.

Up next

Illinois: At Oregon on Wednesday.

Washington: Hosts No. 11 Ohio State on Thursday.

