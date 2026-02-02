Brumbaugh’s layup in the closing seconds helps Tulane beat Memphis 78-76, snap 5-game skid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh made the go-ahead layup with with seven seconds left and finished with 27 points to help Tulane beat Memphis 78-76 on Sunday and snap a five-game skid.

Brumbaugh shot 8 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Green Wave (13-9, 4-5 American Athletic Conference). Asher Woods had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the foul line. Tyler Ringgold shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The Green Wave snapped a five-game skid.

The Tigers (10-11, 5-4) were led in scoring by Dug McDaniel, who finished with 13 points, four assists and four steals. Aaron Bradshaw added 12 points and nine rebounds for Memphis. Julius Thedford finished with 12 points.

McDaniel made a pull-up jumper that tied it at 76-all with 14 seconds to play, but Brumbaugh answered with a driving layup that capped the scoring about eight seconds later.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press