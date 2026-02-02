Skip to main content
Jaidon Lipscomb hits winning free throws, scores 21 to lead Cleveland State over Milwaukee 90-88

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaidon Lipscomb finished with 21 points after making two free throws with one second left to rally Cleveland State to a 90-88 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Lipscomb shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League). Dayan Nessah totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Chevalier Emery scored 17 on 7-for-14 shooting.

Stevie Elam finished with 21 points to pace the Panthers (9-15, 5-8). Josh Dixon added 19 points and Aaron Franklin contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

