Dancier’s 32 lead Coastal Carolina over ULM, which has lost 13 straight, 83-79

By AP News

MONROE, La. (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 32 points led Coastal Carolina past Louisiana-Monroe 83-79 on Sunday to extend the Warhawks losing streak to 13 games.

Dancier also contributed six rebounds for the Chanticleers (14-10, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tristan Thompson went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Krystian Lewis finished with 20 points and two steals for the Warhawks (3-20, 0-11). Louisiana-Monroe also got 18 points and seven rebounds from MJ Russell. Renars Sondors also had 18 points.

ULM has the fourth-longest active losing streak in Division I. UTSA and Air Force have each lost 14 straight and Mississippi Valley State has dropped 20 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

