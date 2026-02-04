King scores 22, SIU-Edwardsville beats Lindenwood 78-72

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Tyler King had 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 78-72 victory over Lindenwood on Tuesday.

King shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Cougars (15-9, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jack Campion added 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Arnas Sakenis finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (14-10, 8-5) were led by Jadis Jones, who posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Lindenwood also got 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Anias Futrell. Mekhi Cooper finished with 11 points.

By The Associated Press