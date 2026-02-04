Grand Canyon defeats Air Force 81-57

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 15 points as Grand Canyon beat Air Force 81-57 on Tuesday.

Moore also contributed three steals for the Antelopes (15-7, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Makaih Williams scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Jaden Henley shot 6 of 9 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

The Falcons (3-19, 0-11) were led by Riley Dering, who posted 15 points and two steals. Lucas Hobin added 12 points for Air Force. Ethan Greenberg had 11 points. The loss is the 15th straight for the Falcons.

Grand Canyon led Air Force 48-18 at the half, with Williams (13 points) its high scorer before the break.

By The Associated Press