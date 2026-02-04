Dunlap’s career-high 22 points help No. 19 Saint Louis top Davidson 91-82 for 16th straight win

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Brady Dunlap went 6 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 22 points as No. 19 Saint Louis came back to beat Davidson 91-82 on Tuesday night for its 16th straight win.

Robbie Avila scored 17 and Amari McCottrey added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Billikens (22-1, 10-0 Atlantic 10), who trailed by 13 in the first half.

Saint Louis is three victories from matching its longest winning streak of 19 games set during the 2013-14 season.

Josh Scovens had 17 points and Parker Friedrichsen scored 15 for Davidson (13-9, 5-5).

Hosting a ranked opponent for the first time since 2018 at Belk Arena, the Wildcats dominated much of the first half.

Davidson jumped out to a 46-33 lead after hitting 16 of 30 shots from the field to open the game, including 7 of 13 from 3-point distance. But the Billikens closed the half on an 8-0 run, cutting the deficit to five after Dunlap knocked down a 3 from the corner with 2 seconds left to carry momentum into the locker room.

Saint Louis stayed hot to start the second half and Dunlap, a St. John’s transfer, gave the Billikens the lead with 15 minutes left when he knocked down a 3 from the left wing.

The Billikens pushed the lead to double digits, getting the type of balanced inside-out scoring that has led to their hot streak.

The Wildcats attempted to make a late run, but Avila drove the right side and scored high off the glass while drawing a foul. He finished the three-point play to help put the Billikens up 12 with 2:47 left.

Davidson trimmed the margin to seven behind five straight points from Friedrichsen, but never got any closer.

Davidson made 47% of its 3s in the first half, but only 21% in the second half.

Up next

Saint Louis hosts La Salle on Saturday.

Davidson hosts Loyola Chicago on Friday night.

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer