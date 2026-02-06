Timmons scores 23 for No. 21 Alabama women in 64-63 thriller over No. 13 Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jessica Timmons scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Karly Weathers added 14 points and six rebounds, and No. 21 Alabama took down No. 13 Ole Miss 64-63 on Thursday night.

Timmons scored six straight points beginning with 2:31 remaining in regulation, and gave the Crimson Tide (20-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) a lead with 47 seconds on the clock.

After Ole Miss retook the lead on two free throws, Diana Collins made a driving layup that secured the win with 18 seconds to go.

Cotie McMahon led with 22 points for the Rebels (19-5, 6-3), but she was called for a charge with 10 seconds remaining that negated her go-ahead bucket.

Sira Thienou added 13 points and seven rebounds, Christeen Iwuala had 11 and 15 rebounds, and Latasha Lattimore scored 10 to go with 13 rebounds for Ole Miss.

Lattimore’s buzzer-beater attempt couldn’t find the basket as Alabama survived for the upset.

Alabama has lost just one game of 17 at home this season (a 70-59 loss to then-No. 20 Tennessee). Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry reached 550 career victories with the win.

Up next

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Alabama visits Texas A&M on Sunday.

