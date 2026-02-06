Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Denker’s 31 lead Northern Colorado over Weber State 88-74

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 31 points led Northern Colorado over Weber State 88-74 on Thursday.

Denker added five rebounds and nine assists for the Bears (14-10, 4-7 Big Sky Conference). Ibu Yamakazi scored 23 points while shooting 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Ring Nyeri went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Tijan Saine led the Wildcats (11-13, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Viljami Vartiainen and Nigel Burris each had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.