UC Davis defeats UC Santa Barbara 85-75

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Wilson had 24 points in UC Davis’ 85-75 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Wilson had six rebounds and six assists for the Aggies (14-9, 7-5 Big West Conference). Isaiah Chappell scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Carl Daughtery Jr. shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

CJ Shaw finished with 18 points and two steals for the Gauchos (15-8, 8-4). Colin Smith added 16 points and four assists for UC Santa Barbara. Aidan Mahaney finished with 15 points and five assists.

The Gauchos ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

