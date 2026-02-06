Booker and Crump push No. 4 Texas over No, 5 LSU 77-64 as Longhorns run home win streak to 39

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 18 points, Aaliyah Crump added 16 and No. 4 Texas used a big run at the start of the fourth quarter to pull away from No. 5 LSU for a 77-64 victory Thursday night.

Texas’ Kyla Oldacre scored four points in the 10-0 Texas run. Her layup with 5:01 left pushed the Texas lead to 15 and put the Longhorns in complete control the rest of the way.

Texas (22-2, 7-2 SEC) ran its home winning streak to 39 — tied with TCU for the longest active streak of its kind in the nation — with a victory that keeps the Longhorns within a game of first place in the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns are 8-2 this season against ranked opponents.

Longhorns guard Rori Harmon had 5 steals to set the program’s career record. She now has 350, breaking the old mark of 346 set by Linda Waggoner from 1976-1980. Harmon is already the Texas career assists record.

LSU (21-3, 7-3) had started 0-2 in league play before running off seven straight victories. But the Tigers scored well below their nation-leading average of 98.9 points per game against the Longhorns. Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 20 points.

Texas shot 51% in a frenetic first half that saw five lead changes over a two-minute span in the second quarter as the teams traded baskets. Booker scored 12 and Crump had 11 in the first half.

Justice Carlton scored Texas’ first seven points in the third as the Longhorns carried their four-point lead in to final period at 57-53.

LSU: Visits Auburn on Sunday.

Texas: Hosts No. 16 Kentucky on Monday.

