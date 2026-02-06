Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lindenwood wins 79-74 over Little Rock

By AP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 24 points in Lindenwood’s 79-74 victory against Little Rock on Thursday night.

Futrell had six rebounds for the Lions (15-10, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Milos Nenadic scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Dontrez Williams went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (9-15, 6-7) were led in scoring by Johnathan Lawson, who finished with 22 points, five assists and three blocks. Kachi Nzeh added 18 points and seven rebounds for Little Rock. Tuongthach Gatkek also had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.