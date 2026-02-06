Skip to main content
Southeast Missouri State defeats Morehead State 82-70

By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — BJ Ward had 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 82-70 victory over Morehead State on Thursday.

Ward shot 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Braxton Stacker scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 10 rebounds. Brendan Terry shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jon Carroll led the way for the Eagles (12-12, 8-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Chase Dawson added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

