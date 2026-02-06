Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Miller scores 15, Montana State knocks off Idaho 73-66

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller had 15 points in Montana State’s 73-66 victory over Idaho on Thursday.

Miller also added six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-10, 8-3 Big Sky Conference). Patrick McMahon scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Seth Amunrud went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Vandals (13-10, 5-5) were led by Kolton Mitchell, who posted 21 points. Biko Johnson added 11 points for Idaho. Isaiah Brickner had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.