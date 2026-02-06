Skip to main content
Hendricks scores 18, Utah Valley knocks off Abilene Christian 68-55

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tyler Hendricks scored 18 points as Utah Valley beat Abilene Christian 68-55 on Thursday night.

Hendricks shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (17-6, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jackson Holcombe scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds, five steals, and three blocks.

Zy Wright and Bradyn Hubbard each scored 13 points for the Wildcats (10-12, 2-7). The loss is the sixth in a row for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

