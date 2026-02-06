Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UC Irvine beats CSU Bakersfield 78-62

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans had 16 points in UC Irvine’s 78-62 win over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday.

Evans added seven rebounds and four blocks for the Anteaters (16-7, 9-2 Big West Conference). Tama Isaac added 14 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line while he also had six rebounds and 13 assists. Harrison Carrington had 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Ron Jessamy led the Roadrunners (8-16, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Dailin Smith added 18 points for CSU Bakersfield. Mike Price finished with 10 points. The loss was the Roadrunners’ seventh straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.