DeShields accounts for 3 TDs, Kent State tops Ball State 26-13 in MAC opener

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dru DeShields threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Kent State to a 26-13 win over Kent State in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

DeShields engineered a pair of 11-play drives in the first half, covering 74 and 89 yards, and the Golden Flashes (2-2) ended a four-game losing streak against the Cardinals (1-3).

DeShields was 16-of-25 passing for 189 yards, opening the scoring with a 7-yard toss to Brandon White. DeShields had 76 yards on 13 keepers, including a 7-yard touchdown scamper.

Sean Leonard drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 17-0 lead.

After the Cardinals got on the board when Tyler Mizzell found Donovan Hamilton for a 6-yard score, DeShields capped a 10-play drive with a 5-yard pass to Da’Realyst Clark for 5 yards.

Mizzell was 16 of 27 for 164 yards but he was sacked for a safety to make it 26-7. Jalen Bonds added a late 10-yard TD run for the Cardinals.

Up next

Ball State: Home against Toledo next Saturday.

Kent State: Home against Ohio next Saturday.

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