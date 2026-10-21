Judah Price’s late TD helps Marshall edge South Alabama 20-13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Judah Price scored on a 5-yard run with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter as Marshall answered a late South Alabama touchdown and held on for a 20-13 win Tuesday night.

The Thundering Herd (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) held South Alabama to 326 total yards after entering giving up 447.3 yards per game — one of the worst marks in college football — to seal their first conference win of the season.

South Alabama (4-3, 2-1) tied it at 13 on PJ Martin’s 19-yard touchdown run with 4:38 left, capping a 13-play, 80-yard drive.

Marshall responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that Price finished with the go-ahead touchdown.

The teams were tied 6-6 at halftime after Jorge Diaz Nicolas made field goals of 47 and 48 yards for Marshall and Davis Little connected from 29 and 42 yards for South Alabama.

Zion Turner gave Marshall its first lead on a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:25 left in the third. He threw for 181 yards and added 45 yards rushing.

Khalil Wilkins led Marshall with 69 yards rushing, while Price finished with 30 yards and a touchdown.

Keenan Phillips rushed for 70 yards for South Alabama. Jared Hollins threw for 148 yards and was intercepted once.

Up next

Marshall: At Old Dominion on Oct. 31.

South Alabama: Hosts Louisiana Tech on Oct. 31.

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