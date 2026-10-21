Minicucci throws for 5 TDs, runs for another as Delaware beats Missouri St. 61-38 to end 3-game skid

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for five touchdowns and ran for another, Jo Silver had a rushing touchdown and a receiving score, and Delaware scored 30 straight points in the second half to help end a three-game losing streak with a 61-38 victory over Missouri State on Tuesday night.

Delaware trailed 28-24 at halftime. Then Bryson Graves returned the second-half kickoff 42 yards, and Silver capitalized on the short field with a 12-yard touchdown catch to take the lead.

After a Missouri State fumble deep in its own territory, Minicucci ran in a short touchdown on fourth-and-goal for a 45-35 lead. The Bears threw an interception on their next two drives that Delaware turned into 13 points.

Delaware (3-4, 1-2 Conference USA), which entered having scored just 69 points over its last four games combined, finished with 20 points off turnovers.

Minicucci, who missed the previous two games due to injury, was 20 of 29 with an interception. Silver had 101 yards on 13 carries, and he caught one touchdown pass for his second career multi-touchdown game.

Isaiah Myers had 242 yards receiving — the most in an FBS game this season — for Missouri State (2-5, 1-2). He had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before finishing with 11 receptions.

Henry Belin IV, in his second start at Missouri State, was 26 of 35 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jmariyae Robinson made 10 catches for 85 yards, and Connor Lair rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the first matchup between the two programs since both moved to the FBS and joined Conference USA in 2025.

Up next

Missouri State: Returns home to play Sam Houston on Oct. 27.

Delaware: Plays at Western Kentucky on Oct. 27.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.