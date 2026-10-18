New Mexico rides Fa’Avae’, Humphrey in Lobos’ 21-10 win over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Toa Fa’Avae’s 21-yard touchdown run with 6:57 left served as the go-ahead score and New Mexico came back from a first-half deficit to beat Hawaii 21-10 on Saturday.

Scottre Humphrey ran for 90 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, Kiefer Sibley ran for 87 yards on 17 carries and Fa’Avae had 77 yards on 10 carries.

Humphrey sealed it for the Lobos (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) with a 49-yard touchdown sprint through the middle of the line with 3:24 left to play for the final margin.

Humphrey crashed in from the 1 for New Mexico’s first points of the game to start the third and brought New Mexico within 10-7. The touchdown ended a nine-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:17.

Hawaii (1-5, 0-3 Mountain West) took a field goal lead when Sean Olvera-Harle made one from 27 yards with 7:51 left in the first quarter.

With six seconds before halftime, Micah Alejado threw a 1-yard score to Titan Lacaden to give the Rainbow Warriors a 10-point lead.

Alejado threw for 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Up next

New Mexico: Hosts North Dakota State on Saturday.

Hawaii: Travels to face Northern Illinois on Saturday.

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