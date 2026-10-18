Dampier throws 3 TD passes as No. 11 Utah withstands Colorado rally for 27-24 win, improves to 6-0

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Devon Dampier threw three touchdown passes and No. 11 Utah withstood a Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds after a failed lateral play negated a big gain as the Utes held on for a 27-24 victory over the Buffaloes in a game that ended early Sunday.

A 15-point favorite, Utah (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) led 13-0 at halftime over a Buffaloes team that had more penalty yards (82) going into intermission than total yards (70).

Isaac Wilson helped Colorado (2-4, 0-3) get back on track against his former team and pulled them within a field goal with 1:21 remaining. Utah recovered the onside kick only to punt with just over a minute left, setting the stage for some late-game theatrics.

Wilson found an opening in the middle of the field and pitched the ball to Quanell Farrakhan Jr., who ran to the Utah 38. A review ruled it an illegal forward pass and a penalty moved the ball back, nixing a potential long field-goal try. The Utes defended a final pass attempt to move to 6-0 for the first time since 2015.

“I’d rather lead the entire time, ultimately, but just not how it is,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. “It’s not always pretty — and this was definitely not pretty and not clean, but we did enough.”

Utah has won 12 straight dating to last season, which is now the longest active winning streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision after losses Saturday by No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 5 Indiana.

Devon Dampier threw for 278 yards and a pair of TD passes to Braden Pegan. He also had two interceptions.

“Every single week is a big win for us,” Dampier said. “We’ve got goals to be undefeated. … We’re very happy with the results.”

Wilson, who started seven games with Utah in 2024, finished with 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions as the Buffaloes lost their fourth straight game.

“Isaac is that guy. So I’m going keep on loving him, keep on developing him, keep on giving him opportunities,” Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said. “He put us in position and gave us an opportunity to win this game. We’ve got to do better. It’s not a one-man band.”

Wilson and the offense found a spark in the second half. They had 324 of their 394 total yards in the second half.

“We’re not going have a pity party because ain’t nobody care,” Sanders said. “We’re going fight to the end. The fans deserve it. Everybody deserves it. The kids deserve it.”

The takeaway

Utah: The Utes have outscored teams by a 75-3 margin in the first quarter. With Dampier’s 8-yard strike to tight end Hunter Andrews, the Utes have scored a touchdown on their opening drive in every game.

Colorado: Penalties remain a source of frustration for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. They were penalized 10 times for 93 yards.

Up next

Utah: Hosts No. 20 Houston on Saturday.

Colorado: At No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer