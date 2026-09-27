James’ 43-yard TD pushes Idaho State over Southern Utah 28-24

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Chedon James caught seven passes for 134 yards and had the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Idaho State a 28-24 win over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Jordan Cooke was 15-of-25 passing for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bengals (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), who are ranked 14th in the Stats Perform poll.

The Bengals held a 10-7 lead at half, and stretched it to 21-10 by the end of the third quarter. Kai Wheeler caught his only target for a 2-yard touchdown, Cooke added one on the ground, and James ran one in from 4 yards out.

Southern Utah (1-4, 0-2) rallied back to hold a 24-21 advantage in the fourth quarter on scoring rushes by Floyd Chalk and Will Burns.

Chalk racked up 159 rushing yards, his fifth straight game over 100, and scored twice on the ground.

Idaho State took the lead once again with 7:19 remaining in regulation on James’ 43-yard catch-and-run, and the defense forced a punt, a fumble, and a turnover on downs to cap off the victory.

Up next

Idaho State: Hosts Northern Arizona next Saturday.

Southern Utah: Visits Utah Tech next Saturday.

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