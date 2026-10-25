Trey Owens throws for 2 TDs and runs for 2, leading Arkansas State past Georgia State 38-32

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Trey Owens threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others, leading Arkansas State to a 38-32 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night in the Red Wolves’ homecoming game.

The Red Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the second half, building a 35-21 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Owens hit Nana Burris for 54 yards and a touchdown, Owens ran 1-yard for a score and Timothy Carter had a 2-yard touchdown run.

After an Arkansas State field goal made it 38-21, the Panthers rallied with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Pereira to Rodshaun Dorsey and a 33-yard field goal by Samer Layous that made it 38-32.

Makai Shahid’s interception stopped Georgia State’s final drive.

Owens completed 21 of 32 passes for 309 yards. His top receivers were Jaylen Bonelli with a career-high 150 yards and Burris with 114.

Qwantavius Wiggins had a 77-yard touchdown run for Georgia State (4-3, 1-2). He finished with 99 yards on eight carries. Quarterbacks Pereira and Cameran Brown threw for 163 and 65 yards, respectively.

Arkansas State leads the series 8-2 overall and 5-0 at home.

Up next

Georgia State: vs. Coastal Carolina next Saturday.

Arkansas State: vs. UL Monroe on Nov. 7.

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