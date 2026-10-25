Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Trey Owens throws for 2 TDs and runs for 2, leading Arkansas State past Georgia State 38-32

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Trey Owens threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others, leading Arkansas State to a 38-32 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night in the Red Wolves’ homecoming game.

The Red Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the second half, building a 35-21 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Owens hit Nana Burris for 54 yards and a touchdown, Owens ran 1-yard for a score and Timothy Carter had a 2-yard touchdown run.

After an Arkansas State field goal made it 38-21, the Panthers rallied with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Pereira to Rodshaun Dorsey and a 33-yard field goal by Samer Layous that made it 38-32.

Makai Shahid’s interception stopped Georgia State’s final drive.

Owens completed 21 of 32 passes for 309 yards. His top receivers were Jaylen Bonelli with a career-high 150 yards and Burris with 114.

Qwantavius Wiggins had a 77-yard touchdown run for Georgia State (4-3, 1-2). He finished with 99 yards on eight carries. Quarterbacks Pereira and Cameran Brown threw for 163 and 65 yards, respectively.

Arkansas State leads the series 8-2 overall and 5-0 at home.

Up next

Georgia State: vs. Coastal Carolina next Saturday.

Arkansas State: vs. UL Monroe on Nov. 7.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.