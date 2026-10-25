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Austin Brawley’s pick-6 helps New Mexico beat North Dakota State 21-16

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By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Austin Brawley returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and New Mexico held on to beat North Dakota State 21-16 on Saturday night.

Brawley’s pick-6 gave the first-place Lobos (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) a 21-9 lead early in the fouth quarter. The senior safety had a 65-yard pick-6 in the previous home game — a 61-7 romp over UTEP.

New Mexico marched 75 yards in six plays to start the game, scoring on Kiefer Sibley’s 29-yard run for a 7-0 lead it never relinquished. Sibley finished with 91 yards on 13 carries.

Scottre Humphrey scored on a 2-yard run with 10 seconds left in the first half for a 14-3 advantage.

North Dakota State (6-2, 3-2) managed only 74 yards of offense and Drew Klein’s 27-yard first-quarter field goal before halftime.

Nathan Hayes finished off a 63-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Reis Kessell, but Klein’s extra-point kick was blocked and the Bison trailed 14-9.

Brawley picked Hayes off and returned it for a touchdown and a 12-point lead.

New Mexico has forced at least two turnovers in every game this season and leads the nation with 23.

Hayes answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Collins 10 plays later to cut it to 21-16 with 6:44 left, but New Mexico prevailed. Hayes had 198 yards on 17-for-33 passing but threw two interceptions.

The Lobos have won four in a row following their only loss — a 14-6 setback to then-No. 24 Oklahoma on the road.

Up next

North Dakota State: Hosts UTEP on Saturday.

New Mexico: At San Jose State on Saturday.

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