Tayven Jackson throws 4 TD passes, runs for TD in OT as UNT beats Tulsa 45-44

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tayven Jackson threw a season-high four touchdown passes and added a 1-yard rushing TD in overtime, Jahiem White had 219 yards rushing and a touchdown, and North Texas beat Tulsa 45-44 on Thursday night in the American Conference opener for both teams.

Jackson was 24-of-39 passing for 332 yards with two interceptions. Max Reese had five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown and Justin Stevenson had two TD receptions for the Mean Green (3-2).

Jackson hit Grayson O’Bara for a 22-yard gain on the first play of overtime and scored on a short run three plays later.

Tulsa’s Damari Alston ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the second possession of OT, but the 2-point conversion attempt was short.

Baylor Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores for the Golden Hurricane (3-2).

Jackson found Koch for a 39-yard gain before White scored on a 14-yard run that made it a two-touchdown game with 6:13 remaining in the third.

White has 10 total touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving) this season, second most in the Football Bowl Subdivision behind Jadan Baugh’s 11 for Florida.

Hayes hit David Wells Jr. for touchdown passes of 5 yards late in the third and 4 yards with 8:17 left in the game to make it 31-all.

After Jackson connected with Stevenson for 14-yard touchdown that put UNT back in front, Hayes scored on a 1-yard run with 31 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Up next

North Texas: Hosts Charlotte on Oct. 10.

Tulsa: Plays Oct. 10 at Navy.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here