Modrzewski tosses 3 TD passes, Pierre scores 3 times and defense has 5 turnovers in Coyotes’ win

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austyn Modrzewski threw three touchdown passes, Charles Pierre Jr. scored three times and South Dakota defeated Indiana State 44-14 on Saturday.

RJ Stewart made two interceptions, Kael Kolarik snared one and Wade Abrams and Jaden Brown forced fumbles for the Coyotes (4-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), who scored touchdowns after all five turnovers.

The Coyotes scored four first-half touchdowns, all coming following turnovers, in taking a 30-0 halftime lead. Three came on Modrzewski scoring tosses to Jesse Miller, Brayden White and Pierre. Pierre also had the other first-half TD on a 10-yard run. He added a 24-yard TD in the third quarter.

Modrzewski was 16 of 23 for 196 yards passing. Pierre rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries.

Brady Allen threw for 233 yards, including a 63-yard score to Torey French, but threw the three interceptions for the Sycamores (2-4, 0-2).

South Dakota, ranked No. 13 in the Stats Perform poll, has won six straight in the series with Saturday’s win the Coyotes’ 100th in the Championship Subdivision since joining the FCS in 2008.

Up next

Indiana State: home against Youngstown State next Saturday.

South Dakota: home against Southern Illinois next Saturday.

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