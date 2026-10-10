Charlie Smith throws 3 TD passes, Harvard builds big lead then holds off Cornell 41-29

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Charlie Smith threw three touchdown passes and Harvard defeated Cornell 41-29 on Saturday.

After trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, Harvard, ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, took a 21-10 halftime lead after touchdown drives of 75, 85 and 71 yards. Smith threw two touchdown passes and had 184 yards on 15 completions in 17 attempts in the first half.

Smith finished 23-of-27 passing for 275 yards, including the three touchdowns, and he was intercepted once.

Harvard (4-0, 2-0 Ivy) went on to lead 41-10 before Cornell (2-2, 1-1) rallied with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Cornell had the edge in total yards 398-380, 185 of which came in the fourth quarter when Ean Pope scored on a 61-yard run and Garrett Bass-Sulpizio threw two touchdown passes.

Bass-Sulpizio was 20-for-38 passing for 158 yards. He had the two touchdown throws and was intercepted twice.

Harvard has dominated the series in the past 20 matchups. The Crimson have defeated the Big Red 18 times in that span, including the last seven in a row.

Up next

Harvard: vs. Holy Cross next Saturday.

Cornell: vs. Lehigh next Saturday. —-

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