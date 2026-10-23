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Marcus Stokes has 5 total TDs after halftime, Memphis rallies to beat ECU 34-31 in OT

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By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Stokes was 29-of-43 passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing TDs to help Memphis beat East Carolina 41-34 in overtime on Thursday night.

Stokes’ 5-yard rushing TD on the first possession of OT capped the scoring. Ellis Ellis Jr. intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the game for Memphis (6-2, 3-1 American Conference).

Jermyri Davis had eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

After Stokes capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 3:31 left in regulation, Mitch Griffis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Landon Sides on fourth-and-9 about 2 minutes later that made it 34-all and forced overtime.

Noah Perez kicked field goals of 22, 30 and a career-long 49 yards for ECU (3-4, 1-2), the last of which made it 16-3 as time expired in the first half.

Griffis replaced starting quarterback Emory Williams early in the second quarter and was 14-of-26 passing for 199 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Williams finished 5 of 13 for 61 yards passing. TJ Engleman Jr. had 92 yards rushing and a TD for the Pirates and Ashton Gray added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Jermane Hayes caught a 59-yard scoring strike from Stokes a little more than a minute into the second half that cut the Memphis deficit to 16-10.

Up next

ECU: Hosts Temple on Oct. 31.

Memphis: Hosts Army on Halloween.

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