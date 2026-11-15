Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Samuel Harris scores 2 TDs, Wyoming beats UTEP 27-15 for 6th consecutive win

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Landon Sims threw for 289 yards and a touchdown in his first career start, Samuel Harris added two touchdowns and Wyoming beat UTEP 27-15 on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive win.

Wyoming (7-3, 6-1 Mountain West Conference) is tied with No. 23 New Mexico, which lost 21-17 at home to UNLV earlier Saturday, atop the conference.

Harris had 66 yards rushing, including a 33-yard touchdown, to go with four receptions for 82 yards and a score. Kyle Frendt added four receptions for 113 yards.

UTEP (1-9, 0-6) has lost eight straight.

After Raymond Moore III’s 80-yard touchdown run opened the scoring almost 7 minutes into the game, running back Markell Holman threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Landon Pace that capped a 93-yard drive and gave Wyoming a 7-6 lead. It was the first touchdown pass by a non-quarterback for Wyoming since wide receiver Austin Conway threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Allen, the current quarterback for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, on October 22, 2016.

The Miners went three-and-out, punter Brady Braun muffed the snap on the next play Sims threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Harris with 1:26 left in the first quarter and it was at least a two-score game the rest of the way.

Moore was 11-of-19 passing for 89 yards and added 164 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Sims started in place of Tyler Hughes, who suffered an arm injury in Wyoming’s 41-35 win at UNLV last Saturday.

Up next

Wyoming: Hosts New Mexico on Friday.

UTEP: Plays Friday at Air Force.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.