Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Isaac Hawkins scores 26 to help Utah Valley fend off Nevada 73-71

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Isaac Hawkins scored 26 points as Utah Valley turned back Nevada 73-71 on Saturday night.

Hawkins added five rebounds and three blocks for the Wolverines (3-0). Dominick Nelson scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds. Isaac Davis had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Styles Phipps led the Wolf Pack (2-2) with 18 points, six assists and two steals. Peyton White contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawkins led Utah Valley with nine points in the second half. Phipps missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.