Montana State rolls in 2nd half to beat Weber State 38-33

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw two touchdown passes for Montana State, and Jared White and Adam Jones each ran for more than 100 yards as the Bobcats beat Weber State 38-33 on Saturday.

Montana State (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the Stats Perform poll, scored 21 unanswered points after trailing 27-17 at the break, and kept No. 22 Weber State (5-4, 4-2) out of the end zone in the second half until the final minute of the game.

Lamson tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Reed to pull the Bobcats to 27-24 early in the third quarter. Rocky Lencioni added a 1-yard TD run to start the fourth, and Jones broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining.

Lamson was 23-of-35 passing for 232 yards. He also threw a short touchdown pass to Rylan Schlepp in the first half.

White finished with 125 yards rushing on 13 carries that included a 57-yard touchdown run. Jones had 22 carries for 115 yards.

Weber State’s Nate Dahle had an 11-yard touchdown pass to Robert Young with 42 seconds left to play. Dahle completed 21 of 40 passes for 240 yards with two touchdown passes but umbled the ball twice. Noah Kjar had eight catches for 124 yards receiving for the Wildcats.

Up next

Weber State: Hosts UC Davis on Saturday.

Montana State: At home against Cal Poly on Saturday.

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