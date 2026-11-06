Sayvia Sellers has 17 points and 7 assists, No. 16 Washington women beat Pacific 75-54

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers had 17 points and seven assists, Avery Howell scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half, and No. 16 Washington pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Pacific 75-54 on Thursday night.

Brynn McGaughy and Devin Coppinger each added 11 points for Washington (2-0).

The Huskies had 16 steals, five by Coppinger, and scored 21 points off 21 Pacific turnovers.

Jordan Dyer led the Tigers with 12 points and JoJo Nworie added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Coppinger gave Washington the lead for good with layup before Howell, Sellers and Amayah Garcia hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run that made it 32-22 with 1:19 left in the second quarter.

Pacific (1-1) scored eight of the first 10 second-half points, capped when JoJo Nworie hit a 3-pointer that made it a two-point game but the Tigers got no closer.

Both teams shot below 38% from the field, but Washington outscored the Tigers 27-8 from the free-throw line.

Up next

Pacific: Visits Cal Baptist on Nov. 13.

Washington: Hosts Cal State Bakersfield next Thursday.

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