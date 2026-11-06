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Seton Hall secures 67-60 win against LIU

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By AP News

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Roddie Anderson’s 19 points helped Seton Hall defeat Long Island 67-60 on Thursday.

Anderson shot 6 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (2-0). Elijah Fisher scored 12 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. TJ Copeland Jr. shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Vasean Allette led the Sharks (0-2) with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. LIU also got 10 points and two blocks from Xinyi Li. Justin Johnson finished with eight points and two steals.

Seton Hall entered halftime up 30-26. Anderson paced the Pirates with eight points. Seton Hall took the lead for good with 2:44 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Simeon Wilcher to make it 59-58.

Up next for Seton Hall is a Monday matchup with Charlotte, and LIU visits La Salle on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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