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Bendinger has 22 as Western Michigan takes down Kalamazoo 99-52

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By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Mason Bendinger had 22 points in Western Michigan’s 99-52 win over Kalamazoo on Thursday.

Bendinger added eight rebounds for the Broncos (1-1). Jordan Sigmon added 15 points while shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with six rebounds. Rob Lee Jr. and Augustinas Kiudulas had 11 points each.

Jordan Harrison led the Hornets in scoring, finishing with eight points and four steals. Kalamazoo also got six points from Brayden Lee, Zander Nash and Dawson Dunn.

Up next

Western Michigan hosts Campbell in its next matchup on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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