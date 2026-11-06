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Moore’s 26 help Western Kentucky take down Kentucky Wesleyan 82-48

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By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore had 26 points in Western Kentucky’s 82-48 victory against Kentucky Wesleyan on Thursday.

Moore also added five steals for the Hilltoppers (2-0). Emondrek Erkins-Ford added 11 points and six rebounds. Gabe Weis shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Terrence Burri and Logan McIntire scored nine points each for the Panthers. Ke’Andre Jones finished with seven points and two steals.

Up next

Western Kentucky visits Tennessee Tech in its next matchup on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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